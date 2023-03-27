Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 115,286 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 464,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 228,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

