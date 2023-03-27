Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 18,765,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,822,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

