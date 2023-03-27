DNB Markets Begins Coverage on Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY)

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Xxl Asa Stock Performance
Shares of Xxl Asa stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73. Xxl Asa has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$1.12.
About Xxl Asa
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xxl Asa (XXLLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xxl Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xxl Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.