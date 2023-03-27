DNB Markets Begins Coverage on Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY)

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Xxl Asa Stock Performance

Shares of Xxl Asa stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73. Xxl Asa has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$1.12.

About Xxl Asa

XXL ASA operates as a sports retailer. It offers sports equipment and sportswear for various sports, including running, football, golf, water sports, racket sports, and ice hockey; and fitness equipment, including treadmills and rowing machines, as well as food supplements and nutrition. The company also provides clothes for men, women, and children for baselayers, outerwear, casual wear, sportswear, and swimwear, as well as lifestyle shoes and winter shoes; outdoor and hunting products for fishing, wilderness living, and camping, such as tents, lavvos, sleeping bags, backpacks, cooking equipment as well as climbing gear; and hunting products, including firearms and ammunition, clothes, binoculars, optics, knives, and axes.

