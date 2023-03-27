Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 257.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ DLPN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.03. 24,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,398. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.47.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.