Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $2.22 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Impact Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

