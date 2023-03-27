DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) CEO Purchases $27,400.00 in Stock

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

DTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Stories

