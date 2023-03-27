dYdX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $352.80 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00008261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $352.80 million and approximately $86.58 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dYdX has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

dYdX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

