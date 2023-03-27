Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.07. Approximately 46,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 313,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $630.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

