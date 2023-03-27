East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Up to $54.73

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.73, but opened at $56.97. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $55.92, with a volume of 245,599 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

