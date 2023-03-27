Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of EML opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.