Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of EML opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
