Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE KODK opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $310.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 3.75.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 129,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 151,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 77,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 361,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.