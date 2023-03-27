Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Eastman Kodak Trading Up 4.5 %
NYSE KODK opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $310.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 3.75.
Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak
In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Featured Articles
