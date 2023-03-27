ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.28.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The stock has a market cap of C$650.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

