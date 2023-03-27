Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,521 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.68. The stock had a trading volume of 323,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,889. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

