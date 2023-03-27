Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

