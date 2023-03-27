Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,786. The company has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

