Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 472,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Enservco Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Enservco stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.46. 171,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,281. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

