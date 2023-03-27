Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is WP Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.40. 1,042,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,509. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

