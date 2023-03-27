EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 52,744,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 50,385,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.30.
About EQTEC
EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.
