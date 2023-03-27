Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 27th (BGRY, CAT, CYGIY, DISH, DLR, FYBR, LDOS, OLLI, PDRDF, PDRDY)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 27th:

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $185.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $121.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $425.00.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

