Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 27th (BGRY, CAT, CYGIY, DISH, DLR, FYBR, LDOS, OLLI, PDRDF, PDRDY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 27th:

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $185.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $121.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $425.00.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

