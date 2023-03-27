Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 27th (AAV, BADFF, BDGI, BIR, BMO, BNS, BTE, CHWY, CJ, CM)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 27th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$49.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$151.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$89.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$138.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from C$123.00 to C$117.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.30.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$41.50.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$84.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$25.50.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$115.00.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$110.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$78.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$4.75.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.00.

