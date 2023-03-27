Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.34 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00005482 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $100.34 million and approximately $237,621.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,125.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00326791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00567335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00438787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001190 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,475,517 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.