ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.24. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 384,482 shares trading hands.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

