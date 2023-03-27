Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $7,961,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 971,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,168. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

