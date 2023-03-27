Euler Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31.56 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Euler has a market cap of $31.56 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be bought for $3.54 or 0.00012962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00326927 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,099.84 or 0.25571951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009988 BTC.

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

