Evercore ISI Cuts Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target to $8.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 424,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,179. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,144,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 143,747 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,292,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 181.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 73,554 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

