Everipedia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.55 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $79.30 million and $4.55 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.