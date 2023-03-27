EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGOW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter.

EVgo Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:EVGOW traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.68. 6,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,053. EVgo has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

