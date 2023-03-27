Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 304.8% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPGY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 3,230 ($39.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,082.88.

Experian Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 437,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

