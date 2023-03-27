F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

