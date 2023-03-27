FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. FB Financial has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.