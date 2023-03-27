Fellaz (FLZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.71 Billion

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $8.03 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fellaz has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can now be bought for approximately $3.72 or 0.00013720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

