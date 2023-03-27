Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ferrovial Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS FRRVY traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.32.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.