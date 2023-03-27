Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Tops $47.53 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $280.01 million and approximately $47.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00060889 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039707 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006757 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017480 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003082 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.
About Fetch.ai
Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
