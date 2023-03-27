Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $284.04 million and approximately $48.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00060728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017462 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

