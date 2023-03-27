Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.48.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

FIS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.