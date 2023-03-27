Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,346,000 after buying an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 155,326 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

