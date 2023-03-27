Financial Contrast: Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) vs. Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genelux and Minerva Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genelux 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Genelux currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 66.10%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.93%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Genelux.

This table compares Genelux and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genelux N/A N/A N/A Minerva Neurosciences N/A -485.51% -51.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genelux and Minerva Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genelux N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.22 -$32.11 million ($6.02) -0.28

Genelux has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Neurosciences.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus. Genelux Corporation is based in WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho and Goeffrey Robin Race on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

