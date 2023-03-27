Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.97

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 26182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.44.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

