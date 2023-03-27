First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Financial

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $872,972. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

