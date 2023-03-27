First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$23.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

