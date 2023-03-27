First Resource Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

First Resource Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FRSB remained flat at $12.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. First Resource Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

