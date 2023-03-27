First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 24,650.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,113. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
