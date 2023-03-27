First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 24,650.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,113. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 789.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 156.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.