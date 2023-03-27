First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 90.3% in March

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 174,288 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FEI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.33. 168,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,502. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

See Also

