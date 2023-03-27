First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

GRID traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

