First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after acquiring an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163,891 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after acquiring an additional 138,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 780,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. 106,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,285. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.