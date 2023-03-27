First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.35. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

