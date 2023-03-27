First United Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $267.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

