First United Bank & Trust Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 92,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,622,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.42 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

