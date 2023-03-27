First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $187.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

