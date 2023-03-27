First United Bank & Trust Purchases 7,497 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $281,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

